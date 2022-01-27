Bidding starts soon for Our Hospice Jennings County auction

Bidding begins next week for the 24th annual Lights, Camera, Royalty Jennings County gala and auction to support Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.

Previews of the auction items will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday with silent bids starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2nd and closing on Saturday, Feb. 5th at 9 p.m.

Live Auction bidding during the virtual gala takes place on February 5, between 7:15 PM and 7:45 PM.

You can take part in the event at the Our Hospice Facebook page.

Proceeds from the gala and the auction benefit the patients and families served by the Hospice’s Jennings County Office.

To register as a bidder text “OHSCI to 71760” on your smart phone and follow the link to register.