Bicentennial ideas still being surveyed through Friday

There is still time to submit your suggestions for activities and events surrounding the Columbus Bicentennial Celebration. You can fill out a survey with your suggestions until Friday.

The bicentennial steering committee has chosen the theme for next year’s 200th anniversary as “Common Ground.” The committee is looking to endorse and to be involved in a variety of events highlighting the greater Columbus area and its culture, diversity, heritage, people, arts, commerce and agriculture.

You can find a link to the survey at www.columbus.in.gov/bicentennial or go to the Columbus Bicentennial Facebook page.