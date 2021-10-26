Bicentennial commission offering essay contest on Bartholomew future

Columbus and Bartholomew County Bicentennial organizers want your thoughts on the future of the community.

An essay contest for children and adults with the theme of “Bartholomew County: Your Vision Our Future” is offering cash prizes.

Essays must be 450 words or less and will be judged in categories for elementary school students, secondary students and adults 18 and older.

The first place winners will receive $400 in cash, their name on a commemorative plaque on the new 1821 People Trail extension, participation in the ground-breaking ceremony and their essays will be preserved by the Bartholomew County Historical Society. Second place winners will receive $100 cash.

It is free to enter and the deadline is November 12th. You can get more information and find a link to the entry form on the Bicentennial website at columbusarea200.com