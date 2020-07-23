Bean Blossom festival organizers call off August event

Organizers of the Bean Blossom Blues Festival are announcing that they are canceling this year’s event. They said said that restrictions from the Brown County Health Department has made it impossible to hold the gathering.

The event was scheduled for August 27th through the 29th and would have been the 22nd annual festival.

All tickets and cart rentals will be refunded, in the order they were purchased. Organizers said that this could take some time as there are more than 1,000 purchases to refund, and they need to recover deposits made to bands before ticket-buyers can be reimbursed. The charges will be reimbursed to the credit card used to make the purchase.

No date for next year’s festival is being announced, because there is no way to tell what the future of live music looks like, organizers said.

For more information you can to go to beanblossomblues.com