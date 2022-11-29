Beach Boys-themed Christmas show set for Park Theatre

A band will be bringing some summer fun to the cold month of December, in an upcoming show scheduled at the Park Theatre Civic Center in North Vernon.

Sounds of Summer will perform their Beach Boys Christmas Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The band includes four North Vernon-based vocalists and musicians: David Ertel on keyboards, Connor Ertel on guitar, Eric Wernke on drums, Matt Hurley on bass.

Organizers say the cover band’s music is a reproduction of the “Pet Sounds” created by Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys in the 1960s.

Tickets are $20. Tickets are available in advance at the Park Theatre box office and at the door. The box office is open 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, call 812-346-0330.