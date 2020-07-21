BCSC votes to continue planning for Aug. 6th opening

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools staff will continue working to develop the plan to reopen school in a few weeks, although that does not necessarily mean school will actually open to in-classroom learning on Aug. 6th.

The school board voted 5-2 to continue the process, with school board members Julie Bilz and James Persinger voting against the proposal.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts pointed out one new element of the plan is a requirement that students and staff be masked through out the school day. Previous versions of the plan strongly recommended the use of masks but this version would require them whenever social distancing can not be maintained.

Current plans would essentially give parents three choices on returning to school in the classroom, returning temporarily through distance learning, or returning full-time via distance learning.

Roberts stressed that the board decision would not mean a definite in-classroom start on Aug. 6th, as conditions will continue to be monitored for safety and COVID-19 trends before those decisions are made.

10 community members signed up to address the school board and to express their concerns.

Dr. Rachel Kerschner, a pediatrician at CRH and a parent, supported a return to in-class teaching.

Ruben Guthrie, a substitute teacher, said he is not comfortable risking his life for $70 a day.

Michelle Carr, a substitute teacher herself, said her daughter found it harder to learn online and her son will find it hard to meet his academic goals online. But for her family it is a matter of safety

You can learn more about the planning process on the school district website at bcscschools.org.