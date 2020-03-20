BCSC to stretch e-Learning days after governor’s decision

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced yesterday that he was extending the time students will be out of school until at least May.

In a speech Thursday, the governor said that all public schools will remain closed until at least May 1st.

But he also held out the possibility that school could be canceled for the rest of the school year.

He said that that any time left in the school year should be spent on instruction, rather than on test preparation.

In light of the governor’s announcement, Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will be closed until at least Monday, May 4th, the district announced last night.

The district now plans to hold e-learning days on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and to use the state-authorize waiver days for Mondays and Fridays during the closure. School officials say that this will allow them to get through the rest of the school year without having to use make up days. It also gives teachers more time to prepare their e-learning teaching plans.

Meals for students WILL continue to be offered Monday through Friday at various sites.