BCSC to stretch e-Learning days after governor’s decision
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced yesterday that he was extending the time students will be out of school until at least May.
In a speech Thursday, the governor said that all public schools will remain closed until at least May 1st.
But he also held out the possibility that school could be canceled for the rest of the school year.
He said that that any time left in the school year should be spent on instruction, rather than on test preparation.
In light of the governor’s announcement, Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will be closed until at least Monday, May 4th, the district announced last night.
The district now plans to hold e-learning days on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and to use the state-authorize waiver days for Mondays and Fridays during the closure. School officials say that this will allow them to get through the rest of the school year without having to use make up days. It also gives teachers more time to prepare their e-learning teaching plans.
Meals for students WILL continue to be offered Monday through Friday at various sites.
- Meals will be available to students each day between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Clifty Creek Elementary School, Schmitt Elementary School, Smith Elementary School, and Taylorsville Elementary School in a grab and go format to minimize person to person interaction.
- Meals will include both lunch and breakfast items and are free to children under the age of 18. Adults may purchase lunches at these sites for $3.50. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
- Meals will also be available, via BCSC school buses, at the following locations from 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. within the county:
- Administration Building = Corner of 12th St. & Cottage Ave.
- Central Middle School Parking Lot
- Southside Elementary School Parking Lot
- Columbus East High School Parking Lot
- Elizabethtown Library Parking Lot
- Pence Apartments
- Heritage Heights Addition (near main office)
- Candlelight Village
- Driftside Park
- Cambridge Square Apartments
- Mt. Healthy Elementary School Parking Lot
- 9th Street Park
- Anyone with questions regarding our distribution of meals can contact the Food Service Department at 812-376-4462.