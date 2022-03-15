BCSC to hold virtual job fair to recruit new teachers

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools, like other districts around the state, are facing challenges in finding and retaining good teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts talked about the issue last week on AM Columbus, saying that the supply of new teachers is dwindling in Indiana.

In 2008, there were 18 thousand students in state college programs for teaching. In 2018, there were only 8,000.

To that end, he said the district will have a virtual teacher’s fair on March 29th to recruit new teachers. And that will also include people who want to be teachers but do not yet have their teaching license.

You can sign up for a virtual interview and get more information at Choose BCSC dot Org. The deadline to sign up is March 22nd.