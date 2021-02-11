BCSC to consider COVID-19 restrictions today

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools officials will be re-evaluating current COVID-19 conditions today to decide whether to return middle school and high school students to a regular schedule or to continue on with the hybrid learning. Under hybrid learning, students attend part of the week in class and part in e-learning, with the days depending on the letters of their last name. If any changes are made, they would go into effect on Monday.

Under yesterday’s updates form the Indiana State Department of Health, Bartholomew County remains in orange on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map, indicating serious spread of the disease. There were 22 new cases reported yesterday in the county and 1 new death, with a 7-day positivity rate of 8.5 percent. Statewide, Indiana had 1,452 new cases of the disease, with a 7-day positivity rate of 6.2 percent, with 52 new deaths reported.