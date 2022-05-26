BCSC teachers chosen for Hanley Excellence awards

Two local elementary school teachers are the recipients of this year’s Bill and Sally Hanley Excellence in Teaching Award.

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that Jill Garris and Amy Elsbury are the recipients of this year’s awards.

Elsbury is a fifth grade teacher at Rockcreek Elementary. Garris is a physical education teacher at CSA Lincoln.

The awards were established in 2000 and recognize Bartholomew Consolidated School elementary educators for dedication to their job, initiative and contributions to improve the school and its environment.

Recipients are nominated by their principals and the winners receive a $1,000 stipend.