BCSC tallies results of parents’ survey

Bartholomew Consolidated School officials are working their way through the results from a survey of parents, asking for their thoughts on reopening school this fall. The district currently plans to reopen on Aug. 6th with in person classes, but that depends on directions from state and local health officials and the desires of parents.

The district held an online survey to gauge parents reaction and nearly 75 percent of those who responded said they plan to send their children back to class for regular instruction. Parents said they had few concerns about returning their students to school. Of those who were concerned, they said they worried about how to have social distancing in schools and whether the schools could be properly cleaned and disinfected.

More than 8,000 parents took part in the survey, representing about 70 percent of the students in the district.

The school district staff plan to release their guidance for returning to class next Monday, July 6th.