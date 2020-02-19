BCSC supporters holding referendum rally this afternoon

A political action committee set up to push for the upcoming Bartholomew Consolidated Schools referendum will hold its kickoff event this afternoon at The Commons.

Janice Montgomery, a retired educator in BCSC, is one of the organizers for the committee. She explains the purpose of this afternoon’s event:

The referendum would raise property taxes by just over 15 cents per $100 of assessed value, with the vast majority of the new revenue going to raises for teachers and support staff. Bartholomew County voters will weigh in during the primary election in May.

Montgomery said that today’s rally will give the public the chance to meet with teachers and staff from the school district, to hear their stories directly.

Today’s event is being organized by the “Vote Yes for BCSC and Me” PAC, headed up by David Doup, with Montgomery as one of the co-chairs.

She talks about why she supports the effort to raise teacher and staff pay.

The event will start at 4:30 p.m. at The Commons and last about an hour.