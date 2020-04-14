BCSC students to finish classes week earlier than scheduled

Bartholomew Consolidated School students will end the school year at home, and earlier than originally expected.

Instead of attending through May 28th as originally scheduled in the school calendar, class will end earlier for most students after a decision last night by the school board. Dr. Jim Roberts, BCSC superintendent explains that they school year’s e-Learning will end on May 21st for most students.

Some high school students will be in class on May 22nd, taking advanced placement tests Roberts said.

Students statewide are required to complete 180 days of instruction in a normal school year. But with the move to online classes, the governor also reduced the number of days to 160. Roberts said that BCSC students will actually exceed that by several days.

The BCSC board met by Zoom conference Monday night.