BCSC students first day home will have no eLearning

Bartholomew Consolidated schoolchildren will not be having an elearning day today, on what would have been the first day back from spring break.

Dr. Jim Roberts, BCSC superintendent, explains that the district will be juggling the available eLearning days with 20 days the governor has agreed to waive from the school district calendar.

That will allow the schools to make it through May 4th without having to have makeup days this summer.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will be eLearning days, Roberts said. Mondays and Fridays will be used from the governor’s waiver.

On eLearning days, the day’s school lesson plan will be available for students by 9 a.m.