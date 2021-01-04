BCSC starts new semester tomorrow with hybrid model

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are starting the new year with in-person, five-day-a-week teaching for elementary students and with what they are calling a hybrid model of in-person and online learning for secondary students. That is a move back from the all e-learning program that had been in place at the end of last semester.

At the middle and high school level, students will attend part of the week in class and part in e-learning, depending on the letters of their last name. A to K students will be in person Mondays and Tuesdays, while L through Z students will be in person Thursdays and Fridays. Should the county drop into the red level on the Indiana State Department of Health rankings, elementary school students would follow the same model.

The school district announced last week that the hybrid model will be in place for at least two weeks, or Jan. 15th. The district will continue daily to evaluate and to discuss the local situation with local medical professionals including the Bartholomew County Health Department and Columbus Regional Health.

Families that have already signed up for the full-time e-learning, or Bridge program, will continue with distance learning.

The district is encouraging staying home if you have had direct contact within the last 14 days with someone experiencing symptoms or who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Or if you yourself has shown any of the symptoms.

The new semester starts tomorrow.