BCSC sets out plan for high school prom

Plans are underway for a socially distanced prom for Bartholomew Consolidated School students. The school district is planning an outdoor shin-dig for the students at Columbus North, Columbus East and CSA New Tech to be held from 8 to 11 on Saturday, May 1st at Northside Middle School.

The event will take over the football field, patio and cafeteria.

The school district says that seniors and their dates will take priority for tickets. After the senior ticket allotments, there will be a lottery by school where juniors and their dates can try to obtain tickets.

The prom will require wearing masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and contact tracing. In the event there is a spike of COVID-19 cases in the community, the event may be canceled.

BCSC will live stream the prom arrivals and you can find a link at bcscprom.com.

After prom will be postponed until 2022.