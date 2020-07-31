BCSC sets back opening day to Aug. 10th

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. students will not return to school until Monday, Aug. 10th, four days after the planned start date.

From a statement made by Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts on Friday afternoon:

“This delay will result in Thursday, August 6 and Friday, August 7 being utilized for additional staff readiness for the reopening of school, including preparedness for all three enrollment options (in-person, BRIDGE, Columbus Virtual Pathway). Time will also be devoted to further developing our eLearning program in the event that we must go to a full virtual option due to COVID-19 spread.

“In order to reopen safely for all and offer the best educational experience for students, BCSC felt it was imperative to provide families with choices for their children. The creation of the new BRIDGE program, combined with an expansion of the Columbus Virtual Pathway (CVP), has resulted in over 25% of our students choosing an online option (20% BRIDGE, 5% CVP). Of our online students, 57% are elementary-aged and 43% are secondary.

“The displaced student days of Thursday, August 6 and Friday, August 7 must be made up. School Board members will consider an adjustment to the calendar for these days during the regular meeting on Monday, August 10.

“As has been previously indicated, we are continually updating our COVID-19 metrics, consulting with Columbus Regional Hospital and the Bartholomew County Health Department, as well as reviewing data from surrounding counties. As per our Reopening Plan, an overall designation of Substantial Spread will result in a move to eLearning for all students.”