BCSC seeks nominations for Teacher of the Year

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are now accepting nominations for Teacher of the Year.

Students, staff, friends and families are asked to nominate a teacher from a BCSC school that you would like to recognize. Nominations are open through Friday, February 25th. Each school will select one nominee as their school’s teacher of the Year.

The overall local teacher of the year will be able to compete at the state level.

You can find a link to the application form here:

Teacher of the Year Nomination Form (English)

Formulario de nominación de maestro del año (español)