BCSC seeking nominations for education hall of fame

Nominations are open for the Bartholomew Consolidated Schools 2025 Education Hall of Fame.

The award honors exceptional teachers and administrators and their impact on the local schools and community.

Nominees must be current or former licensed teachers or administrators who have worked for BCSC for a minimum of 15 years.

The deadline for nominations is November 1st and they must be submitted to the superintendent’s office in the BCSC Administration Building on Central Avenue.

You can get nomination forms from the superintendent’s office by phone at 812-376-4220, by email at [email protected]. or by going online to bcscschools.org

Photo: Sandy Watts is inducted into the BCSC Hall of Fame by then-Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts. Photo courtesy of BCSC