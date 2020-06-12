BCSC schools want family thoughts on reopening

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are looking for families’ thoughts on reopening the schools this fall.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts said that the current plan is to return as many students as possible to BCSC buildings on Thursday Aug. 6th, while prioritizing the health and safety of students and staff.

A survey is available on social media and the school district’s website for parents and guardians to explain their expectations and concerns.

The deadline to finish the survey is June 19th.

Roberts said that the school district is consulting with and melding the advice from the Centers for Disease Control , Governors Office, Indiana State Department of Health. the Indiana Department of Education and the Bartholomew County Health Department to come up with recommendations and requirements for reopening the schools.