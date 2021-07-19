BCSC schools to consider COVID-19 reopening plan tonight

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools have released slight revisions to the school reopening plan that will be presented to the school board tonight for approval.

The draft plan recommends that the use of face coverings be optional for all staff members and students. However, they are recommended for those at risk or who are not vaccinated.

Masks will be required on school buses, due to the federal mandate for masks on public transportation.

Among other measures being proposed by BCSC, the draft plan now recommends physical distancing of 3 feet in classrooms. However contact tracing will be conducted for those who are within six feet of each other. And the use of hallway lockers will be allowed, but managed to limit opportunities for large group gatherings.

The draft plan will be presented to the school board at its meeting tonight. That meeting will start at 6:30 in the Administration Building on Central Avenue and can be watched on YouTube.

You can find a summary of the revisions here.