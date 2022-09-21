BCSC schools seek $1 million from city for workforce initiatives

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will receive a $1 million grant from the city for workforce development under a plan approved by the Columbus Redevelopment Commission this week.

School Superintendent Jim Roberts made the presentation to the city this week, asking to continue a grant program that started in 2017. This year’s request included $330,500 for the i-Grad program, $267,397 for transition planning and $402,103 for Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics initiatives.

The Redevelopment Commission approved a resolution for the funding request.

All spending of more than $500,000 by the redevelopment commission must be approved by Columbus City Council. It will now go to council at its Oct. 4th meeting for approval.