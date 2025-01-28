BCSC schools reiterate education mission regardless of immigration status

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools say that a child’s immigration status does not affect their right to receive a public education. And the schools do not collect or maintain any information on students immigration status.

The school district released a statement yesterday, addressing issues facing the district related to a federal crack down on illegal immigration. The school said that it cooperates with law enforcement efforts, but it also encourages any interrogations or interviews between students and officers to be done off school property. The school district also said that if an immigration official requests to meet with a student at school, the schools will make every attempt to contact a parent or guardian.

The school said it is committed to core beliefs celebrating diversity, building strong community partnerships, and cultivating civic-minded citizens. And the schools expects students to treat others with respect and dignity as members of the school community.

The complete statement from BCSC:

In Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC), we remain steadfast in our mission to provide a welcoming culture built on respect and trust for all. In recent weeks,

immigration policy at the federal level has inspired reactions and emotions within our community and across the nation. It is important to understand that, by law, a child’s

immigration status (or that of their parents) does not affect their right to receive a public education. We remain committed to the core beliefs of celebrating diversity, building

strong community partnerships, and cultivating civic-minded citizens.

To our parents and families, BCSC will continue to educate all of our students in a welcoming, safe environment. We do not collect or maintain any information about the

immigration status of students or families. Policy 5540 acknowledges BCSC’s responsibility to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, but discourages legal

interviews or interrogations on school property whenever possible. BCSC officials will request that the law enforcement agency contact the parent/guardian to interview the

student at a time and location away from school. We will make every attempt to contact a parent or guardian if an immigration official requests to meet with your student at

school.

To our students, we will remain focused on your education and meeting your physical, social, and psychological needs while at school. We will be diligent in communicating and reinforcing expectations for students to treat others with respect and dignity as members of our school community. We encourage students and families to report any concerns directly to a teacher or school administrator so they can be addressed promptly.

To our community, we will continue to partner with other organizations and agencies to offer resources and support to families as needed.

Now more than ever, it is vital that we lead by example—treating one another with civility, listening with empathy, and modeling the respect and understanding we wish to

instill in our students.