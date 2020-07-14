BCSC releases more details of back-to-school plans

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools have released more details of the district’s plans to reopen schools on Aug. 6th.

School officials said that the use of masks has been one of the biggest concerns of parents and the community. Under the guidelines issued last night, students and staff will be provided two washable cloth face coverings. Students and staff should carry face coverings with them at all times and they are expected to wear the coverings. Face coverings are required when physical distancing is not possible, such as during group activities, in hallways and on buses. The district also recognizes that some students and staff may be exempt from wearing masks due to health needs.

The district is also changing the way attendance will be calculated. Student will be considered present whether attending in person or engaging remotely. The district is also going to discontinue the use of attendance incentives for this school year.

Students will still have recess, according to the plan. Playground equipment will be cleaned at least daily and students will be required to wash their hands before and after recess.

You can find the current draft of the plan at bcscschools.org.

If you have questions, you can submit those to reopening at [email protected].