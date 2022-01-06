BCSC reduces length of required quarantine, isolation

website maker Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are making changes to their COVID-19 policies, reducing the number of days that a person must isolate if testing positive or being identified as a close contact.

The district announced yesterday that after consulting with internal stakeholder groups and local medical professionals, it would be adopting the new standard of five days of quarantining instead of the previous 10 day guidelines. That lines up with recommendations from the Indiana State Department of Health and CDC guidelines.

Under the new BCSC guidelines, students and staff who have tested positive, can return to school on the sixth day after their results, assuming they are having improved symptoms and have been fever free for 24 hours without medication.

Those who have had close contact with an infected person will be able to return sooner, or avoid quarantining at all, depending on the distance apart from the infected person and whether or not masks were being worn by everyone involved.

You can find more information here.