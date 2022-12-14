BCSC recognizes outgoing school board members

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Board said goodbye to three outgoing members this week, including long-time board president Jill Shedd, Kathy Dayhoff-Dwyer and Julie Bilz.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts thanked the members for their service and presented plaques to the outgoing board members. Cumulatively, the school board is losing 35 years of experience and commitment, he said.

Shedd, who has served on the school board for 16 1/2 years, grew emotional in her comments on leaving thanking the community for the opportunity to serve.

Dayhoff-Dwyer, who has served for 14 1/2 years, said that she initially got involved with the school district due to concerns over special education. She said she plans to stay active in that cause.

Shedd and Bilz, who is finishing a single term on the board, had opted not to seek re-election and Dayhoff-Dwyer was upset in a four-way race for the District 6 seat on the board.

Jason Major, Logan Schulz and Dale Nowlin will be the new school board members.