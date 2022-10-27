BCSC Receives Check From City

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) welcomed a group from CSA Fodrea Campus and Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop at this week’s BCSC School Board meeting.

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop presented a check to BCSC in the amount of $1 million to support the corporation’s efforts in STEM, Transition programming for students with special needs, and iGRAD (a graduation program helping students in grades 8-12 who are at risk of not graduating).

BCSC officials said they appreciate the city’s partnership and assistance in helping reach these goals.