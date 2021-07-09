BCSC proposing optional masks to start new school year

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are leaning toward having masks be optional when school starts again.

The school district released details of its draft plans for the new school year on Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts said the district staff is recommending that the use of face coverings be optional for all staff members and students. However, they are highly encouraged for those at risk or who are not vaccinated.

Masks will be required on school buses, at least through Sept. 13th when the federal mandate for masks expires. After that, mask use on buses will also be optional.

As of July 1st, the use of face coverings in schools are no longer required in Indiana and local school boards are now responsible for whatever measures and restrictions are deemed necessary.

Among other measures being proposed by BCSC, the draft plan calls for encouraging physical distancing of 3 feet in classrooms. However contact tracing will be conducted for those who are within six feet of each other. And the use of hallway lockers is being discouraged to minimize large group gatherings.

The draft plan will be presented to the school board at its Monday, July 19th meeting. That meeting will start at 6:30 in the Administration Building on Central Avenue and can be watched on YouTube.

The school district is looking for your thoughts on the draft reopening plan.

