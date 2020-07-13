BCSC plans more details of school reopening plan today

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools plan to announce more details of their return to school plans today. The school district is planning for students to return to in-classroom instruction on Aug. 6th.

Dr. Jim Roberts, superintendent for BCSC, explains that last Monday the district released what they are calling an executive summary of the plan. After a week’s worth of feedback from parents and the community, today they will have more details on their plan.

One of the major concerns of parents was the issue of masks, Roberts said.

Part of the information gathering over the past week has focused on finding out how many families are planning to return their children to in-person teaching next month.

Roberts said they are planning to offer two forms of distance learning for families who do not want to send their children back into the physical school buildings. The first is meant to be short-term, no more than four weeks, while the second is meant to last all semester. The short-term distance learning plan would also be used for any student’s who test positive for COVID-19 and who need to be quarantined away from the rest of the students.

Roberts said that the details of the plan will also be discussed at next week’s school board meeting. That will be Monday, July 20th at 6:30 in the Terrace Room of the school district headquarters on Central Avenue. The number of people who can attend the meeting in person will be limited but you can watch it streaming live on the school district’s Facebook page.

You can hear more of the interview with BCSC Superintendent Jim Roberts here.