BCSC planning major renovations at Parkside school

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are announcing a $12 million renovation to Parkside Elementary School including a new STEM lab. The renovations are expected to take two years with work starting in October.

According to the school district, the work will include new large-group instruction areas, spaces dedicated to supporting students’ mental wellness, more room for counselors, gender-neutral restrooms and classroom improvements. The classroom work will include new flooring, cabinetry and windows allowing more natural light.

Care is also being taken to maintain the mid-century modern architecture of the school. It was designed in 1962 by Norman Fletcher with the Architect’s Collaborative. Fletcher previously worked for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and then Saarinen, Swanson, & Associates, according to Landmark Columbus.

Maxwell Construction will serve as the lead contractor, working with the CSO architecture firm.

Photo courtesy of Landmark Columbus/Exhibit Columbus