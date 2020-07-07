BCSC outlines plans to reopen schools next month

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are laying out their first elements of a plan to reopen schools on August 6th. The plan assumes minimal to moderate spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Under the plan, school would operate five days a week, in regular school hours in BCSC school buildings but families could also choose a remote learning option. Cloth face coverings would be strongly encouraged for staff and students and screenings would happen for all staff and students when they enter a BCSC facility. Water fountains would not be used, but individual water bottles would be given out that can be filled during the day.

The schools will give frequent handwashing opportunities and hand sanitizer will be provided. Schools would be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines with frequently touched areas receiving additional attention.

Field trips would be postponed and only essential visitors would be allowed to enters chool facilities.

Parents are asked to review the plan and then fill out a survey by Friday with their concerns about reopening. A detailed plan and answers to the frequently asked questions will be available on Monday, July 13th.

