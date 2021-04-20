BCSC outlines plans for high school graduations

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are announcing plans for next month’s graduations that include outdoor ceremonies with plenty of room for social distancing.

The district is planning for three graduation ceremonies on May 27th and 29th. The first will be for CSA New Tech graduating seniors and will be held on the Columbus East football field starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27th.

Columbus East will hold its ceremonies at 9 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, May 29th, on the football field. Later that morning, at 11 a.m., Columbus North is scheduled to hold its graduation on the North football field. All of the ceremonies will be live-streamed through the district’s YouTube page.

The schools also outlined alternate times and dates in case of bad weather. In the worst case scenario, North and East could hold their ceremonies at the same time across town from each other. In case of inclement weather, the CSA graduation will be moved to Friday, May 28th at 7 p.m. Columbus East will have a backup time of 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29th, or an evening time between 5 and 8 p.m. Columbus North would switch to 4 p.m. or an evening time between 5 and 8 p.m. that day in case of inclement weather.

The district is announcing that limits on capacities will be put in place to meet COVID-19 guidelines and the exact number of tickets each graduating senior will have available will be announced closer to the date.

The district will be requiring masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and contact tracing will be in effect.