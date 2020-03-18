BCSC outlines internet options for e-learning

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools say there will be options for families who do not have internet services, during the next weeks of e-learning days.

The school district put out more guidance for families today outlining various subjects including school lunches, building access and e-Learning during the shut down.

The school district said you can request use of a wireless internet hotspot by calling the e-learning hotline. Comcast is offering a free internet essentials package for those who qualify. Visithttps://www.internetessentials.com/covid19for additional information.

You can also visit Westside Community Church, on Tipton Lakes Boulevard, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays to use their internet.

For more information on navigating e-learning by calling the hotline at 812-418-0252