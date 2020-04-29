BCSC offers assistance for teachers struggling with e-learning

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools have been keeping in close contact with their teachers on how the current eLearning program is going and on ways to improve it.

Dr. Laura Hack, the school district’s director of elementary instruction explains during this week’s school board meeting that a survey was sent out to the teachers about three weeks after the switch to e-learning.

Hack said that about 26 teachers responded that they needed help.

The school district was able to pair them up with mentors and coaches who were able to assist them.

A second survey went out this week, Hack said.