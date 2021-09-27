BCSC moves to virtual meeting tonight after public disruptions

Tonight will be the first BCSC school board meeting to be held virtually, in efforts to prevent out-of-order commentary and the ignoring of COVID-19 restrictions by some members of the public.

The school board made the decision to go virtual last week after members of the public opposed to COVID-19 restrictions repeatedly attended meetings and made personal attacks, interrupted and heckled speakers, exhibited threatening behavior and refused to wear masks and to social distance.

Indiana law does not require a public comment period during most public meetings. The meeting will be live streamed on the BCSC YouTube channel starting at 6:30.