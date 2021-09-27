Local News Top Story 

BCSC moves to virtual meeting tonight after public disruptions

admin

Tonight will be the first BCSC school board meeting to be held virtually, in efforts to prevent out-of-order commentary and the ignoring of COVID-19 restrictions by some members of the public.

The school board made the decision to go virtual last week after members of the public opposed to COVID-19 restrictions repeatedly attended meetings and made personal attacks, interrupted and heckled speakers, exhibited threatening behavior and refused to wear masks and to social distance.

Indiana law does not require a public comment period during most public meetings. The meeting will be live streamed on the BCSC YouTube channel starting at 6:30.