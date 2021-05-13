BCSC looks for public’s thoughts on goals, plans

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are looking for your thoughts on the goals the district should set over the upcoming years.

The district is undergoing the strategic planning process it faces every five to 10 years of setting plans and goals for the future. District officials say that they are looking to the community for your thoughts and ideas on how to best serve the students in the years ahead.

There is a brief, three-question survey online. You can find the link on our website or go to bit.ly/bcscstrategicsurvey.