BCSC launches effort to recruit and educate future teachers

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will soon be offering a program that will let those without college degrees work in classrooms, earn their degree and get a guaranteed teaching job in the school district.

The school district is unveiling its Pathway to Teacher Licensure Program. The program will recruit “paraeducators” to work full time in classrooms. At the same time, they will also be pursuing their bachelor’s degree in education from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College online.

BCSC will pay tuition and textbook fees. Participants will be required to maintain a certain GPA, to meet support staff evaluation goals, and to remain with BCSC until their degree is completed. After completion they will be given a teaching position and will be required to stay for at least two years.

The district’s goals are to provide teachers with support personnel, to address teacher shortages and to grow teachers trained in the BCSC systems, culture and expectations.

There will be information sessions on the program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 22nd via Zoom, and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 23rd and 24th at Columbus North High School.