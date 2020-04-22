BCSC graduations going virtual for 2020

Graduation ceremonies for Bartholomew Consolidated School seniors will be going virtual.

Dr. Jim Roberts, superintendent for the school district, updated students and families on the development of end-of-the-year school system plans. He said that various graduation options have been considered including postponing and waiting to another day, minimizing the number of attendees, finding a way to maintain social distancing, using the football fields to spread out or utilizing large parking lots. But none of those have turned into viable options, Roberts said.

The district will hold virtual graduations for CSA New Tech on Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m.; Columbus North on Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m.; and Columbus East on Saturday, May 30 at 1 p.m.

Roberts said the district needs to quickly collect information from each senior including audio and video files and photos. A Google form is being sent to each senior and must be returned by Friday, May 1st.