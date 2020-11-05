BCSC going virtual on Monday due to COVID increases

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are announcing that schools will be going virtual starting Monday due to dangerous increases in COVID-19 rates.

According to an announcement from the school district this evening, “Although our county color designation by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is yellow, our internal numbers lead us to believe that we will be moving into orange next week.”

The district reported that rising cases and subsequent quarantines of their close contacts, are impacting the district’s ability to properly staff buildings and provide bus routes.

The district plans to go virtual through Nov. 24th, the last student day before Thanksgiving Break. The hope would be to return to in-person teaching with remote options after the break, on Monday, Nov. 30th.

“However, we will closely monitor the level of community spread and make a final determination on a return date prior to Thanksgiving,” the district announced.

Local COVID-19 indicators, released today on the COVID-19 Community Task Force website show per capita rate and hospitalizations in the red category, with positive test rates nearly red.