BCSC Foundation seeks 65 donors today to mark 65 years

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Foundation is hoping to find 65 donors today to pledge $20 a month or $240 annually to help students and teachers, as part of its Giving Tuesday Stars Campaign.

The 65 Star donors are meant to symbolize the foundation’s 65th year, marking it as the longest existing school foundation in the state and one of the oldest in the nation according to Suzi Bruin, executive director of the foundation.

She explains the purpose of the Star donations.

Bruin explains that if you can’t afford $20 a month, or $240 a year, other options are available.

Bruin explains the work of the foundation:

You can make donations or get more information online at bcsfstars.org.