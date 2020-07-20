BCSC educators question plans to reopen schools

The Columbus teacher’s union is asking Bartholomew Consolidated Schools not to resume in-person school on Aug. 6th.

The BCSC school board will hear the district’s plans for reopening at tonight’s board meeting. But the Columbus Educators Association released a statement over the weekend, urging the district to reconsider in-person learning.

Amy London, President of the CEA said in the statement that “Putting students back in those classrooms right now puts them, their teachers, and their families at risk.

A survey of CEA teachers found that 80 percent said they would not be comfortable returnign under the current plan. According to the union, one teacher said that the kids, parents and teachers all want to be back to school in person. But the teacher also does not want to catch coronavirus, nor give it to loved ones.

CEA is urging the School Board to join schools across the state making the decision to begin the year with online instruction.

The teachers union cited a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two days in Bartholomew County with the highest number of confirmed cases since May.

The school board meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Terrace Room of the school district headquarters on Central Avenue.

The CEA’s complete statement is below:

LOCAL TEACHERS OPPOSE REOPENING SCHOOL BUILDINGS AMID PANDEMIC RESURGENCE

OVER 80% OF TEACHERS SURVEYED CONCERNED RE-ENTRY PLAN WILL NOT KEEP STAFF / STUDENTS SAFE, URGE SCHOOL BOARD TO VOTE FOR VIRTUAL LEARNING TO BEGIN SCHOOL YEAR.

Columbus, IN As the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) School Board prepares for a Monday vote on whether or not to resume in-person learning on August 6th, local teachers are raising the alarm.

Our teachers miss their kids terribly, said Amy London, President of the Columbus Educators Association (CEA). We all wish that we could get back to normal, but we cant ignore the facts. Putting students back in those classrooms right now puts them, their teachers, and their families at risk.

The warning comes as Indiana faces a new surge in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Saturday saw the second highest number of confirmed cases on record in the State, and on each of the last two days, Bartholomew County reported numbers not seen since May.

After BCSC administration released a plan for returning in person, CEA gave its members time to review it and then surveyed their response. Over 80% indicated that they would not be comfortable returning under the current plan, which they do not feel offers adequate protection.

I know having kids at home for school is terribly hard on parents, said one respondent. I believe they (kids and parents) want school to be in person as much as I do. As much as all of this is true, I do not want to catch the coronavirus. I do not want to give it to my loved ones.

CEA is urging the School Board to join the growing list of schools across the state making the decision to begin the year with online instruction.

We know how much work has gone into developing the plan to return to school, said London, including our own input along the way. But the situation has changed. Until the case rates come down, this plan doesnt hold up.

In addition to their own concerns, CEA is encouraging local community members to reach out to the School Board and share their concerns.

The virus doesnt stop at the walls of the school building, said London. This impacts us all, so the School Board needs to hear from us.

As of Saturday evening, CEA said it was aware of over 500 community members who had contacted the Board to express their opposition to reopening.