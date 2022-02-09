BCSC diversity coordinator dies suddenly

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are announcing that the district’s multi-cultural coordinator Kimberly Easton has died suddenly.

A graduate of Columbus North High School, Easton was a Columbus native who had a more than 20-year- career in TV journalism. That included stints as a reporter or anchor in Virginia, Michigan, California, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

When she was appointed to the BCSC position in August 2019, she said that she decided to seek the job as a way to reconnect to the community where she grew up and to give back.

Bill Jensen, director of secondary education for the district said that Easton “clearly moved the district forward in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She cared for all of our students, and especially our marginalized students.”