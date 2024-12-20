BCSC, Cummins partner to improve STEM offerings

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are partnering with Cummins to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math initiatives across the district.

According to the school district, Cummins is making the partnership through its READY program, which focuses on STEM education strategies. The program is meant to provide students access to resources designed to ignite curiosity, to foster critical thinking, and to prepare students for the future workforce.

Danette Howard, Cummin’s global director of education said the goal of the READY program is to help 1 million students get on a pathway to education and career success by 2030.

Cummins involvement will allow BCSC to expand robotics programs, to hold real-world field trips and coding and engineering events, and to provide hands-on learning experiences for students across BCSC’s elementary, middle, and high schools. School officials say the program is possible through a shared commitment to equitable education systems and high-quality learning environments.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew Consolidated Schools