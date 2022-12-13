BCSC chooses Edwards for secondary education director

Charles Edwards. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp.

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools have a new director of secondary education. Charles Edwards was promoted to the position at last night’s school board meeting.

Edwards started at BCSC as dean at Columbus East High School in 2002. He served as assistant principal there for 15 years and most recently served as the district’s director of Title services, according to Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts. Title I is a federal education program that provides additional funding to school districts with high percentages of children from low-income families.

Edwards graduated from Bloomington South High School, Miami of Ohio and has a masters from Butler University.

He thanked the school board for the new opportunity.

Edwards has also been serving as co-chair of the district’s diversity council since its inception, Roberts said.