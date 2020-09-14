BCSC begins offering free meals to all students today

Starting today, Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all students, regardless of their ability to pay.

School officials said that this will be thanks to a federal extension of the USDA summer meal program. The USDA recently announced that it would allow schools to serve free meals to all students through the end of 2020. The change applies to all BCSC students, regardless of whether they are enrolled in person or taking their classes online.

Students who have been paying for their meals will have funds credited to their lunch account going back to meals purchased since Sept. 1st.

According to the school district, students will go through the breakfast and lunch lines as normal, they just will not be charged. That is unless they wish to purchase additional items outside of the meal being served or if they go through the line a second time.

The change is going to be in effect until the end of the 2020 calendar year, or until federal funds are depleted, whichever comes first.

If you have any questions, you can talk to the staff at your school’s cafeteria.