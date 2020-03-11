BCSC asks for quarantine for some traveling overseas

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are putting restrictions on students and staff who travel overseas during spring break because of coronavirus concerns. The school district issued guidance Tuesday for those planning overseas trips, and strongly suggested that they forego those trips altogether.

For those who are traveling abroad, the district is outlining various levels of quarantine based on where and how you traveled. Those going to one of the countries the CDC has designated as COVID-19 level 3 will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks before returning to school. That includes, at this time, China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. The same restrictions will apply to anyone who took a trip on a cruise ship during the break.

Those going to a COVID-19 level 2 location, such as Japan or Hong Kong, MAY be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Further, the school is asking anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees to stay at home and contact their health provider.

School returns to session on March 23rd.

You can get more information on the restrictions at the new school district website at bcscschools.org.