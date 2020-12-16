BCSC asking parents to decide today on January learning options

Today is the deadline to enroll for Bartholomew Consolidated elementary students parents who want to send their children back to class next year through the Bridge online learning option.

At this week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts said that a survey of teachers wrapped up on Monday, finding out which educators want to take part in the Bridge program. The assumption is that the schools will start in person learning again on Jan. 5th, but some parents will want to continue online learning. The district is working to gauge not just the teachers’ interest but also the parents intentions.

Enrollment forms have been sent to all those parents, Roberts said.