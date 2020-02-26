BCSC announces that autism expert will be inducted into Hall of Fame

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are announcing that this year’s Education Hall of Fame honoree will be Nancy Conner, who has worked for the district for 27 years, first as a speech therapist and later as the school system’s first autism coordinator.

She is recognized as a leader in the field of autism spectrum disorder and dedicates herself to learning as much as possible about teaching students who have autism, according to the school district.

She will be recognized at Monday’s school board meeting, which will be held at Central Middle School. A reception will be at 6 p.m. in the evening, and she will be presented with the award during the board meeting which starts at 6:30 p.m.