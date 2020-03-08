BCSC addresses coronavirus concerns for staff, students

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are continuing to follow normal schedules and procedures, but are also working with other local agencies as the coronavirus threat continues to slowly expand.

The school district staff issued a statement at the end of last week saying that they continue to monitor and prepare for potential illnesses that may compromise the health of staff and students. The school district said it has been coordinating community preparedness with the county health department, emergency management, Columbus Regional Health, the Columbus mayor’s office and major employers.

The district also emphasized normal precautions such as staying home when sick, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes with tissues and disposing of the tissues, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

State health officials say two cases of the virus have been confirmed in Indiana.