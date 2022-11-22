Battery sparks fire at State Street factory

Columbus firefighters say that a battery caused a fire yesterday at Dorel Juvenile Group.

According to reports from the Columbus Fire Department, a lithium ion battery began to smoke in an office space in the factory on State Street. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 5:08 p.m. Monday afternoon to find people evacauting the building.

A fire crew found a large amount of smoke within the building and that the automatic sprinkler system had activated. There had been a fire in the battery area but it had been extinguished by the sprinklers. The fire caused cosmetic damage to a nearby wall but did not cause any structural damage. However, water damage from the sprinklers was more significant.

Firefighters found two more batteries in the same area and removed them all from the facility.

Firefighters shut off the sprinklers and set up fans to remove the smoke.

No one was injured and damages have not yet been calculated.